Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 467 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

