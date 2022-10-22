Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $36,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 220.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

