Profund Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

