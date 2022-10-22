Profund Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

