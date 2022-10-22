Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 173,332 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Korn Ferry worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE KFY opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

