EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock valued at $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

