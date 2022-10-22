Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

