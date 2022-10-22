Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

