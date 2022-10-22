Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE SPG opened at $101.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.