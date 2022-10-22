Comerica Bank Has $6.63 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Shutterstock worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

