Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $101.41.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

