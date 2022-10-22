Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $2,798,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

