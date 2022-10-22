Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

NYSE:UHS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.61. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

