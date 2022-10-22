Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Tenable worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Tenable by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

