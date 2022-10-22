iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $17.94 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

