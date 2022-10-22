First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.