First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.96 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

