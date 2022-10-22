Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,560.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

