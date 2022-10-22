First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

