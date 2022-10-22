International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

International Paper Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

