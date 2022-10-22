First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4,295.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 395.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 860,561 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Trading Up 4.2 %

FTNT opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

