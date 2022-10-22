Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 170.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 222,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 459,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

