National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 6,719 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

