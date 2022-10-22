Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

