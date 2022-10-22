ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,565 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.06.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

