RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.3 %

RNR opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

