First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.