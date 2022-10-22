Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $56,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 321.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 199.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

