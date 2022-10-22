Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,285 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,048 shares of company stock valued at $91,075,782. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

MRNA opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

