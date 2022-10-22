New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,238 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.