EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 829 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in CGI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

