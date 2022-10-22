James Investment Research Inc. Has $10.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,002,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

