New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 180.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

