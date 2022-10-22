Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 82,649 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $39,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.