Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $275.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

