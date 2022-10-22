Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.40 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Whirlpool worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.
Whirlpool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Further Reading
