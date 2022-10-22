Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

