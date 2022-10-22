Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of SITE Centers worth $36,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.56 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

