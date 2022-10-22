Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.14 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

