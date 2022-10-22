Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $62,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

NYSE:X opened at $21.65 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

