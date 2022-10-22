SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 551.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

NYSE AR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

