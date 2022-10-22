Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 91.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

BKH stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

