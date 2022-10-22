Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

