Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

