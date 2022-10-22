DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,940,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 191,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

