Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8,781.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

