Comerica Bank Acquires 34,860 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after buying an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

