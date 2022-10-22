Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTV opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

