Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 203.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 231.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 95,223 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $17,479,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CADE opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

