Comerica Bank Sells 22,714 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $54.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

